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Ill. Judge Sentences Texas Man To 23 Years For Crypto Scam

By Celeste Bott ( April 17, 2026, 2:44 PM EDT) -- A Texas man has been sentenced to 23 years in prison by an Illinois federal judge for stealing more than $20 million from investors through a cryptocurrency scheme in which he falsely claimed his so-called Meta-1 Coin was backed by $1 billion in fine art and $44 billion in gold....

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