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Deer Feed Co. Fights Blockbuster's 'Block Buster' TM Claims

By Ivan Moreno ( April 17, 2026, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Mississippi animal feed company has asked federal trademark judges to throw out Blockbuster LLC's bid to block an application for "Block Buster" for deer feed supplements, arguing the defunct video rental giant failed to clearly identify which of its many registrations are allegedly being infringed or diluted....

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