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Thread Count Claims Clear, 9th Circ. Says, Reviving Target Suit

By Emily Field ( April 17, 2026, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday found that a lower court erred in dismissing a proposed class action alleging that Target Corp. sold bedsheets claiming to be 100% cotton with a thread count of 600 or more, which can't be achieved with purely cotton fabric, saying that a reasonable consumer can still be deceived by a physically impossible claim....

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