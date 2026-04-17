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QVC Aiming For Late May Ch. 11 Plan Confirmation

By Vince Sullivan ( April 17, 2026, 6:41 PM EDT) -- QVC told a Texas bankruptcy judge Friday the home shopping television company wants to get its Chapter 11 debt swap plan confirmed by late May and emerge from the insolvency process within 90 days, as it seeks to cut $5 billion of liabilities from its balance sheet....

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