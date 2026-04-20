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Expert Analysis

Insurer Lessons From 1st Wave Of GenAI Coverage Rulings

By Joshua Polster and Ana Lentini ( April 20, 2026, 2:50 PM EDT) -- On March 9, in Estate of Lokken v. UnitedHealth Group Inc., the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota required UnitedHealth to produce significant discovery relating to its use of artificial intelligence when determining insurance coverage for post-acute care.[1]...

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