How Courts Are Clashing Over FinCEN Real Estate Rule

By Scott Vetri and Henry Stapp ( April 28, 2026, 4:05 PM EDT) -- On March 19, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas entered a final judgment setting aside and vacating the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network's residential real estate rule in its entirety, including all reporting obligations imposed pursuant thereto....
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