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Tariff Refund Rollout Well Received, But Concerns Persist

By Dylan Moroses ( April 20, 2026, 5:02 PM EDT) -- The first phase of U.S. Customs and Border Protection's tariff refund system has largely held up against the influx of importers' initial claims, though some businesses have already identified issues in complying with the process, according to trade lawyers....

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