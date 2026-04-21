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Medical Practice Faces Bid For Extra $22M After $49M Verdict

By Aaron Keller ( April 21, 2026, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The Westchester Medical Group PC should be forced to pay a Connecticut cancer patient and her husband an extra $22 million in interest, plus other costs, on top of a $49 million jury verdict for failing to diagnose the fatal illness in its early stages, the patient and husband have argued....

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