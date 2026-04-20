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House Panel Probes Reports Of Missing, Killed Scientists

By Craig Clough ( April 20, 2026, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Two Republican U.S. congressmen announced a probe Monday into reports of about a dozen scientists or government employees with ties to American nuclear and space programs who were killed or reported missing, penning letters seeking information from NASA, the Department of Energy, the FBI and the Defense Department....

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