Reel Justice: 'Project Hail Mary' Can Aid Cross-Examination
By Veronica Finkelstein ( May 18, 2026, 5:17 PM EDT) -- This article is part of a monthly column analyzing what modern movies can teach attorneys about the practice of criminal law. This installment uses the film "Project Hail Mary" to explore how linguistic structure shapes persuasion, and why a particular form of asking questions on cross-examination may be more effective than traditional methods....
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