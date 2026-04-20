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PFAS Plaintiffs Say Midcase Appeal Would 'Derail' Litigation

By Chart Riggall ( April 20, 2026, 7:55 PM EDT) -- Georgia residents accusing carpet and chemicals manufacturers of contaminating their properties with forever chemicals urged a state court to reject Shaw Industries' bid to appeal the recent nondismissal of their claims, arguing the request is the carpet company's latest "attempt to derail this litigation."...

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