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Colo. Judge Lets Pilot's $7.3M LASIK Verdict Exceed Cap

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 20, 2026, 11:05 PM EDT) -- A 27-year-old pilot who claims an ophthalmology clinic destroyed his career after negligently clearing him for LASIK secured a $7.3 million judgment, after a Colorado judge found good cause to allow the award to go above the state's $1 million economic damages cap....

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