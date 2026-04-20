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SEC Says Trader Ran $5M Market Manipulation Scheme

By Katryna Perera ( April 20, 2026, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday filed suit against a trader based in Puerto Rico who allegedly manipulated the prices of hundreds of securities and deceived investors into buying them at artificially inflated prices, netting him more than $5 million in illicit profits....

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