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The Onion Makes Deal To Run Alex Jones' Infowars

By Ben Zigterman ( April 20, 2026, 7:49 PM EDT) -- The state court-appointed receiver of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones' Infowars media business has reached an agreement to license its trademark and domain name to The Onion, as the satirical news outlet seeks another chance at running Jones' website....

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