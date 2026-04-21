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W.Va. Strikes $11.5M Deal With Roblox Over Kid Safety

By Emily Field ( April 21, 2026, 5:11 PM EDT) -- The West Virginia attorney general on Tuesday said his office had reached an $11 million settlement with gaming platform Roblox that will "fundamentally overhaul" the embattled company's child safety protections with mandatory age verification and limits on adult interactions with minors....

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