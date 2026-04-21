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Justices Look Split In 7th Amendment Feud Over FCC Fines

By Christopher Cole ( April 21, 2026, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Several U.S. Supreme Court justices seemed convinced Tuesday that Federal Communications Commission fines are nonbinding unless enforced and don't deprive alleged rule violators of the right to a jury trial, but some colleagues still questioned whether the parties sanctioned by the agency have a meaningful chance of facing a jury....

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