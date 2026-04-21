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Trade Court OKs 2nd Try At Scope Of Chinese Wood Duties

By Jack McLoone ( April 21, 2026, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Edge-glued wood boards imported by a Louisiana company will be subject to duty orders on Chinese wood mouldings and millwork products, the U.S. Court of International Trade decided Tuesday, finding the U.S. Department of Commerce's second try at explaining the orders' scope to be sufficient....

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