Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Microsoft Must Face £1.7B Server License Abuse Class Action

By Jared Foretek ( April 22, 2026, 1:14 AM BST) -- A London antitrust tribunal cleared the way for a collective action on behalf of 59,000 businesses to proceed against Microsoft for its alleged abuse of dominance in cloud computing that cost the businesses £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion) since 2018, rejecting Microsoft's bid to split the class and crediting regulators' finding that the company's practice disadvantaged competitors....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies