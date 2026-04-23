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Expert Analysis

Hungary CPAC Funding Probe Could Implicate US Entities

By Mark Kokanovich, Dennis Burke and Kelly Lenahan-Pfahlert ( April 23, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The April 12 election in Hungary is exposing liabilities that people and entities might face in the U.S. for receiving funds from Hungary's government or participating in the transfer of such funds....

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