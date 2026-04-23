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Fed. Circ.'s Christmas Tree Verdict Presents Patent Suit Tips

By Ellen Komlos, Cory Smith and George Chen ( April 23, 2026, 5:56 PM EDT) -- On Feb. 17, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit addressed issues of obviousness and patent damages in Willis Electric Co. Ltd. v. Polygroup Ltd. The court affirmed a jury verdict in a case over an electric Christmas tree patent upholding (1) the validity of a single dependent claim against obviousness challenges; and (2) a $42 million damages award based on that claim....

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