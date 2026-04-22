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11th Circ. Mulls Whether High Court Ruling Backs Book Ban

By Kelcey Caulder ( April 22, 2026, 6:45 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday pressed Florida on its argument that a landmark 1988 U.S. Supreme Court case supported its defense of a state law barring books with sexual content from school libraries, with two judges hinting that the high court's decision might not be directly on point....

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