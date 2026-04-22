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CIT Backs Expanded Scope For Chinese Cabinet Duties

By Jack McLoone ( April 22, 2026, 5:38 PM EDT) -- Certain wooden cabinets and vanities completed in Vietnam and Malaysia with components manufactured in China were correctly found to be in-scope of duty orders on such products from China, the U.S. Court of International Trade said Wednesday, sustaining two U.S. Department of Commerce determinations....

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