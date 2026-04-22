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USTR Seeking 'Outcomes' On DSTs, Stronger USMCA Rules

By Dylan Moroses ( April 22, 2026, 5:14 PM EDT) -- U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told a U.S. House of Representatives panel Wednesday that efforts to eliminate digital service taxes implemented by jurisdictions across the world continue to be prioritized by President Donald Trump's administration, and potential tariff actions are ready in waiting....

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