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Expert Analysis

PFAS Study Is Wake-Up Call For Pet Food Companies

By Natasha Corb, Mary Reed and Sabrina Liu ( April 23, 2026, 4:30 PM EDT) -- As regulations, guidelines and standards with respect to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances continue to evolve, companies in the pet food industry would be wise to reexamine the contents and marketing of their products....

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