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NY Gov. Bans State Officials Using Inside Info For Online Bets

By Gina Kim ( April 22, 2026, 7:06 PM EDT) -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order Wednesday blocking state officials from trading on prediction markets using insider information they obtained during the course of their official duties, citing recent reports of bets related to the U.S. military action within Venezuela and the war in Iran....

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