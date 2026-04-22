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Analysis

Bondi May Duck Ethics Case With Her Proposed Rule Change

By Phillip Bantz ( April 22, 2026, 2:59 PM EDT) -- A federal rule change that Pam Bondi proposed before she was fired as U.S. attorney general could stymie an ethics complaint against her in Florida, which is expected to be refiled after the state bar declined to take up the case during her tenure, experts say....

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