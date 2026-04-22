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Calif. Homeowners Say Allstate Deflated Rebuilding Costs

By Hope Patti ( April 22, 2026, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A group of California residents whose homes were destroyed in the January 2025 wildfires accused Allstate of deliberately deflating reconstruction cost estimates used to price homeowners policies, telling a state court that as a result, their properties are grossly underinsured and cannot be rebuilt without court intervention....

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