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Retailers Ready To Fight FCC Over Call Center 'Onshoring'

By Christopher Cole ( April 22, 2026, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Large retail chains aren't happy with the Federal Communications Commission's plan to "onshore" customer service call centers, saying that even though it's geared toward communications companies, the proposal risks being foisted onto retailers as well....

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