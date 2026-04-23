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Mexican, Vietnamese And Thai Chassis Facing Possible Duties

By Jack McLoone ( April 23, 2026, 12:19 PM EDT) -- Imports of chassis from Mexico, Vietnam and Thailand could be hit with duty orders, stretching in some instances up to the triple digits, after the U.S. Department of Commerce on Thursday reached final determinations in associated antidumping and countervailing duty investigations....

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