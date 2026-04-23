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Expert Analysis

New DEI Clauses Will Reshape FCA Exposure For Contractors

By Jennifer Serafyn, Annette Tyman and Anuj Khetarpal ( April 23, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A deadline buried in a March 26 executive order, which aims to curb federal contractors' purported discrimination related to diversity, equity and inclusion practices, is drawing attention from federal contractors and their counsel....

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