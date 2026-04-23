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Senators Seek Oversight Of DOL Benefits Agency Probes

By Patrick Hoff ( April 23, 2026, 6:13 PM EDT) -- A pair of Republican senators introduced legislation that would require the U.S. Department of Labor's employee benefits arm to give Congress more information about its enforcement efforts, an action lawmakers say is necessary to ensure investigations are conducted in a timely manner....

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