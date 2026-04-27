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Sunoco, Gas Station Operator Sued Over Fatal Pa. Shooting

By Matthew Santoni ( April 24, 2026, 3:15 PM EDT) -- The family of a man killed in a double shooting by a Pittsburgh gas station clerk has sued the station's convenience store operator and Sunoco LP, claiming the companies should have provided independent security or prevented the clerk from using his own gun against the victim and his brother....

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