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NJ Court Backs Broker's $1.74M Cannabis Lease Fee Win

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 24, 2026, 10:51 PM EDT) -- A commercial landlord and property manager must pay $1.7 million to a brokerage firm, despite their claims that it was not the one who landed Green Thumb Industries as a tenant, a New Jersey appeals court ruled, saying that was not the deal the parties signed....

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