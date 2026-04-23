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Ch. 11 Trustee To Take Over NY Personal Injury Law Firm

By Emily Lever ( April 23, 2026, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A New York judge has agreed to appoint a Chapter 11 trustee to take over the estate of bankrupt personal injury firm Munawar Law Group PLLC following an examiner's report showing that the firm's principal may have made up to $6 million in fraudulent transfers....

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