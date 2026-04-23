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Ex-Ga. Judge, Ethics Panel Face Off Over Misconduct Case

By Rose Krebs ( April 23, 2026, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Georgia's supreme court has been asked to consider changing a former state court judge's voluntary resignation amid an ethics case against her into an involuntary removal and to prohibit her from holding judicial office, while the former judge contends her resignation moots disciplinary proceedings....

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