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Robinhood Investors Warn Of Nvidia Redux Before High Court

By Jessica Corso ( April 23, 2026, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. investors urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday not to hear a dispute revolving around the trading platform's $2.1 billion initial public offering, arguing that the case the company presents is "in the same mold" as those that the justices threw out against Meta and Nvidia two years ago....

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