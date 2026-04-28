Maryland Judge Revives Part Of Tower Rent Suit Vs. T-Mobile

By Jared Foretek ( April 27, 2026, 7:59 PM EDT) -- A Maryland federal judge has allowed a telecommunications tower owner's breach of contract claims against T-Mobile to proceed in a suit connected to the company's 2020 merger with Sprint, ruling that the complaint sufficiently pled that the carriers violated a licensing agreement when they stopped paying fees after the deal....
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