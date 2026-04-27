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Fox Rothschild Lands Restructuring Ace From Riker Danzig

By Jake Maher ( April 24, 2026, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Fox Rothschild LLP gained a former longtime Riker Danzig LLP partner in its financial restructuring and bankruptcy department with experience in complex restructurings, corporate trust matters and more, the firm announced this week....

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