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Alaska Air Credit Union Left Members' Info Exposed, Suit Says

By Ben Adlin ( April 23, 2026, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A Las Vegas woman has lodged a proposed class action against a Washington-based credit union that provides services to Alaska Airlines employees and their families, claiming the financial institution failed to use reasonable security measures to protect members' personal data that was exposed in a cyberattack....

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