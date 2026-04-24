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Maggie McFly's Servers File Class Action Over Unpaid Wages

By Hailey Konnath ( April 24, 2026, 10:00 PM EDT) -- A pair of former Maggie McFly's servers have filed a proposed class and collective action against the restaurant chain in Connecticut federal court, claiming the business failed to pay them minimum wage for all the hours they worked and also unlawfully required them to pay for costly uniforms....

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