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NJ Judge Defends Palestinian Attire As Religious, Not Political

By Jake Maher ( April 24, 2026, 4:49 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey judge accused of an ethics violation for wearing pro-Palestine clothing to a judicial training conference denied intentionally making a political statement this week, instead arguing he was wearing the clothing for religious reasons and is facing viewpoint discrimination with the ethics charge....

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