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Judges Call Ruling On USAID Shutdown Standing Unusual

By Jared Foretek ( April 23, 2026, 8:56 PM EDT) -- At least two D.C. Circuit judges on Thursday appeared to take some issue with a lower court's ruling that Oxfam and the union for U.S. Agency for International Development workers couldn't bring their challenges to the agency's dismantling in district court, with one panelist calling the district judge's ruling "unconventional."...

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