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Calif.'s High Court Seeks Stronger Rules On False Statements

By Bonnie Eslinger ( April 24, 2026, 8:23 PM EDT) -- California's Supreme Court on Thursday rejected the State Bar's proposed rule changes in response to threats and violence against the judiciary — asking for a redraft saying lawyers who make false and reckless statements against judges and judicial officers may be disciplined even if the lawyer "reasonably disagrees with a ruling."...

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