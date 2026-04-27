Apple Fights X's Bid To Depose Cook Over OpenAI Deal
By Sarah Jarvis ( April 27, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- Apple has asked a Texas federal court for a protective order barring X Corp. from deposing CEO Tim Cook and another senior executive in a lawsuit accusing Apple of cutting an anticompetitive deal with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT into its devices....
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