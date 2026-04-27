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Analysis

DOL Joint Employer Rule Expands Risk For H-2 Employers

By Britain Eakin ( April 24, 2026, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A proposed rule clarifying when multiple employers are jointly liable for wage violations could reshape the risk landscape for employers that rely on contractors to supply temporary foreign workers, potentially making them joint employers by default....

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