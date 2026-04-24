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Texas Justices Toss Trans Youth Probe Suit As Moot

By Jonathan Capriel ( April 24, 2026, 9:45 PM EDT) -- Texas officials were freed from court orders blocking them from launching probes on parents thought to have provided certain gender-affirming care to their children, with the state high court on Friday calling the underlying litigation moot after the state closed the investigations and the teenagers became adults....

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