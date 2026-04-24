Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GAO Urges DOD To Boost Risk Management At Agency

By Tom Lotshaw ( April 24, 2026, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office on Friday laid out recommendations to bolster a Department of Defense agency tasked with ensuring contractors protect classified information, noting the agency documented more than 800 security violations and 1,000 open security vulnerabilities last fiscal year....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Government Agencies