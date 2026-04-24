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Shackelford McKinley Adds RE, Tax Attys In Dallas, Houston

By Lynn LaRowe ( April 24, 2026, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Texas-based regional law firm Shackelford McKinley & Norton LLP announced Friday that it has bulked up its real estate and tax benches with partner additions in Dallas and Houston, one who came aboard from Platt Richmond PLLC and one who is rejoining the firm from Carrington Coleman Sloman & Blumenthal LLP....

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