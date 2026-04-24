Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Texas Panel Vacates $350K Unwanted Pregnancy Verdict

By Mike Curley ( April 24, 2026, 7:20 PM EDT) -- A Texas appeals court has vacated a $350,000 verdict in favor of a woman suing her OB-GYN for failing to sterilize her, saying precedent from the state's supreme court holds that noneconomic damages from an unwanted pregnancy are unavailable, regardless of how that pregnancy ends....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies