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NYC Council Plans Small-Lot Housing Update, Advisory Panel

By Nate Beck ( April 24, 2026, 6:05 PM EDT) -- New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin on Friday announced construction code reforms that she said could create up to 35,000 new housing units on small lots across the city, along with a new panel of experts to advise the council on housing affordability....

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